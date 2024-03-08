Anasuya Choudhury appointed Group A Panel Counsel for Supreme Court of India

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Anasuya Choudhury, an Advocate-on-Record at the Supreme Court of India belonging to Guwahati, has been elevated to the esteemed position of Group A Panel Counsel, entrusted with the responsibility of handling Central Government litigations before the apex court.

The announcement of her promotion, along with that of 32 other advocates, was made on March 1, marking a significant milestone in her legal career. Having successfully passed the Advocate-on-Record Examination conducted by the Supreme Court of India in December 2023, she has demonstrated her proficiency in navigating the complexities of legal proceedings at the highest judicial level.

She passed her HSLC exam from St. Mary’s English High School, Guwahati, in 2005, and her class XII exam from Army School, Narengi. Anasuya Choudhury is currently representing the Assam Human Rights Commission before the Supreme Court, showcasing her commitment to upholding justice and defending the rights of individuals. She is the daughter of the senior advocate and President of the Guwahati High Court Bar Association, Mrinal Kumar Choudhury.

