Anganwadi workers, helpers announce strike in Assam

Guwahati: Blaming the state government for not taking any action towards fulfilling their demands, the Assam State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers’ Association has announced that they will undertake a non-cooperative strike from February 15, calling all the members to protest at the office of the district project officer. The Assam State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers’ Association, affiliated with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, has been on a continuous protest since the beginning of February, demanding an increase and regularisation of their wages. They mentioned that, despite trying to make their problems heard, the government did not take any action to resolve the problems of the 1.21 lakh Anganwadi workers and helpers. Instead, they deducted Rs 300 crore from the Women and Child Welfare Department budget. They called this act of budget deduction from the education and public health sectors a clear sign of the government trying to privatise these sectors.

