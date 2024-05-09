‘Anna Seva Project’ launched at Guwahati Press Club

Guwahati: The Indian Yoga Culture and Yoga Therapy Centre (IYC&YTC), Maliagon, launched "Anna Seva Project," an innovative programme for every householder in the city, at the Guwahati Press Club today.

The key objectives of the project are to improve the social and spiritual health conditions of Guwahatians. It is also aiming to popularize 'science communication' with special reference to 'food for the soul' among the health-conscious citizens of the state as a whole. This was stated in a press release.

In his welcome address, Yogacharya Subhasis, president, IYC&YTC, echoed that no beggars come to the houses these days and there is no adequate supply chain of essential foods like rice to feed the old-aged homes, orphanages, etc. in and around the city.

"Therefore, our team of yoga teachers has decided to distribute initially as many as 100 matkas (clay pots) among the yoga practitioners in the city so that they deposit a palmfull (emuthi) of rice in the earthen pots daily, and this accumulated rice will be collected by the team from their houses every month. The collected rice will be distributed among the orphanages, old-aged homes, etc. in and around the city," Yogacharya added.

Author Amar Krishna Paul, Dr. Indrani Deka from KKHSOU, Jinti Das, ACS, and Biresh Das were present at the inaugural ceremony, which was symbolised as a collective commitment to alleviating hunger and supporting the needy people of the city.

