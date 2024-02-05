Annual calendar for recruitment in various railway posts released

GUWAHATI: Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, announced the release of the 2024 Annual Calendar for recruitment in various railway posts through the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB). This will speed up the recruitment process, and the examination can be conducted for the prescribed categories within the prescribed time limit.

According to the Railway Minister, the duration of all the categories of railways will be fixed annually, and notifications will be issued four times a year, which will be different for each category, so that everyone can get an equal opportunity. Having exams every year will also help in getting rid of the problem of overage.

Accordingly, the recruitment process for the posts of Assistant Loco Pilots is scheduled for the period from January to March, for Technicians from April to June, and for posts like NTPC, Junior Engineers, and Paramedical categories, it is scheduled from July to September this year.

The recruitment process for the posts in Level-1, Ministerial, and Isolated categories is scheduled to be conducted between October and December of this year.

The annual calendar is an annual recruitment process offering more opportunities for the railway examinations. It will provide equal opportunities to those who become eligible every year. The recruitment process will now become faster, and appointments and training for candidates after empanelment by RRBs and RRCs can be done immediately. If a candidate does not qualify by chance, there will be more chances for him in the future. There will be possibilities for better career promotion for those who are selected. The selection process, training, and appointments will be expedited.

The railway administration urges the eligible candidates to be cautious of job rackets, brokers, and middlemen and should not fall into any kind of trap, a press release said.

