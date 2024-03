GUWAHATI: The 6th annual convention of the All Assam Media Workers Union (AAMWU) will be held at Pensioners Bhawan at Chandmari on March 31. Eminent critic and thinker Mayur Bora, senior journalist Munin Bayan, assistant director of Employees’ Provident Fund Samuel Das and deputy labour commissioner Kanpai Das, among others will attend the event.

