Annual week of Dispur College concludes in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Annual College Week 2024 of Dispur College came to an end today with a formal closing ceremony followed by a cultural programme. The formal session, chaired by Dr. Navajyoti Borah, Principal, Dispur College, was graced by Chief Guest Utpal Badal Baruah, Chief Airport Officer, Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport, Guwahati, Assam; executives from the State Bank of India, Guwahati, Naba Kamal Das, Saurabh Brahma, and Tanmoy Sarma; Vice Principal Dispur College, Dr. Sunita Agarwalla; and Students’ Welfare Officer, Dr. Sashi Mohan Das, along with all other faculty members and students of the college.

After the formal announcement of the ceremony’s objective by Rajdeep Kalita, general secretary, Dispur College Students’ Union (DCSU), 2023–24, Principal Dr. Borah welcomed the gathering and congratulated all winners and participants of the myriad competitions held over the week. He also encouraged students to keep honing their talents and creativity by continuing to participate in all future programmes and not letting victory or defeat affect them.

Chief guest Utpal Baruah spoke about the need for an education system that looks into the holistic development of students and creates socially responsible and ethically grounded future citizens of the country. In his speech, he especially urged students to remember that the goal of education should never be to get a job but to lead a life of one’s choice and contribute to the betterment of society in general.

During the ceremony, students who managed to outshine their fellow mates and excel in the competitions held under several sections such as major and minor games, debate and symposium, literary, cultural, fine arts, and boys’ and girls’ common rooms were awarded with trophies amidst much aplomb and cheer by their friends. Four meritorious students of the college belonging to the SC category were also awarded free laptops by the executives from SBI.

On February 9, a career counselling and placement cell at Dispur College organised a “university fair” under its Academic Advancement Guidance Programme in the college auditorium. The fair witnessed the vivid participation of various premiere higher education institutions in the country, such as Chanakya University, MIT World Peace University, Amity University, LM Thapar University, GNIOT, Lloyd Business School, Presidency University, GITAM University, Ajeenkya DY Patil University, and Vishwakarma University, among other noteworthy educational giants, as consultants on academic progression.

The event began with the inaugural session, wherein Dr. Sanjib Kumar Sarma, convenor, CCPC-DC, delivered the welcome address. Dr. Sarma emphasised the significance of the programme as a need of the hour with regards to the oblivion regarding the avenues of academic progression for the students. He asserted that the event would serve as a bridge to traverse into the realm of higher academia.

