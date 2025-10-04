“ANSUNI CHEENKHEIN” bags three awards at NEI International Film Festival

GUWAHATI: Assam’s cultural pride continues to shine on national and international stages as Dr. Parthasarathi Mahanta’s acclaimed short film, ‘ANSUNI CHEENKHEIN’, secured three awards at the North-East India International Film Festival held in Mumbai. At the festival’s “North-East Special Section,” the film was honoured with the awards for Best Director and Best Short Film, while celebrated Indian actress Seema Biswas received the Best Actress award during the closing ceremony recently.

This latest recognition adds to the film’s growing list of accolades. “ANSUNI CHEENKHEIN” previously won the Best Asian Short Film at the Kollywood International Film Festival in Chennai, and Best Short Film awards at the Jaipur International Film Festival, Delhi Film Festival, and the Indian Independent Film Festival in Kolkata. The film also earned the Best Social Message Film award at the 19th Ayodhya Film Festival and was screened at the Asian Talent International Film Festival as well as at the Cannes Film Festival’s Marché du Film (online section), where it received widespread appreciation from audiences across the world.

Directed by Dr. Parthasarathi Mahanta and produced by Mina Mahanta and Indrani Baruah, the short film is based on a poem written by Dr. Mahanta. Featuring a solo performance by Seema Biswas, the film portrays the arduous journey of a young woman confronting social discrimination from birth to adulthood. Through the actress’s powerful performance, the story highlights the struggles and resilience of women navigating societal challenges, making it a poignant and socially relevant cinematic work.

