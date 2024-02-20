Anurag Singh Thakur inaugurates news production room of DD News in Guwahati

Guwahati: The Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur on Monday inaugurated the News Production Room at Doordarshan Kendra in Guwahati. The new newsroom has state-of-the-art multi-media production facilities which will enhance the quality of news production at DD News Assam and increase news bulletin run times in the future.

Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that the enhanced facilities in the news production room will enable the channel to provide quality information in real time to the people of the region. He added that the present government is always keen towards the Act East policy. Prime Minister Narendra Modi considers the region as Ashtalakshmi and emphasizes towards the development of Northeast region with utmost priority.

The Minister also took a review meeting with the senior officials of Prasar Bharati, Press Information Bureau and Central Bureau of Communication, where the officials informed him about the activities taken by their respective organizations during this year. Earlier in the day, the minister first visited Maa Kamakhya Temple. He is on a day-long visit to Guwahati to attend the inauguration ceremony of the 4th edition of the Khelo India University Games at Sarusajai stadium, stated a press release.

