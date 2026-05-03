Ao Community in Guwahati Celebrates Moatsu Festival with Cultural Fervour and Farmers’ Market

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Ao community in Guwahati celebrated the Moatsu Festival with great enthusiasm and cultural vibrancy at Naga Chokka on Friday. The event was organized by the Ao Senso Welfare Telungjem.

The programme featured guest speaker K. Temjen Jamir, Editor of Tir Yimyim, who emphasized the importance of preserving cultural heritage and strengthening community bonds. He also reflected on the traditional six-day celebration of Moatsü in earlier times. In his address, he observed that many youths leave Nagaland in search of employment opportunities despite the state’s abundant natural wealth, particularly in agriculture, horticulture, and allied sectors. He encouraged young people to recognise and harness these local resources, noting that with dedication and hard work, they can emerge as successful entrepreneurs. He urged them to look inward for opportunities rather than seeking them elsewhere.

Exhorting the gathering, Toshirenba stressed the significance of the festival and its relevance in contemporary society. He highlighted the need for the younger generation to stay connected to their roots not merely through traditional attire, but by embracing cultural values, ethics, and proper conduct.

A key attraction of the celebration was the farmers’ market, which showcased local produce and traditional items, promoting community-based livelihoods and sustainability. The market also served as a platform for fundraising for the Senso.

The cultural segment comprised a traditional folk dance performed by Ao Kaketshir Telungjem, along with a traditional song presentation by Ao women in Guwahati, rendered in the customary style with drum accompaniment. Children also took part in a cultural presentation showcasing traditional Ao attire.

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