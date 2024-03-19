APCC president Bhupen Kumar Borah writes to CEC alleging violation of Model Code of Conduct

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Kumar Borah has written to the Chief Election Commissioner of India alleging violations of the Model Code of Conduct in the state.

He mentioned, “This is to bring to your notice that despite the Model Code of Conduct coming into force, the Government of Assam has not yet removed advertisements and publicity material with the photographs of PM, CM, etc. This is a gross violation of the Model Code of Conduct. You are hereby requested to take appropriate action immediately.”

