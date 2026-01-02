APCC President Gaurav Gogoi Announces Key Resolutions for Bor Axom

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Congress has drawn up a plan to build Bor Axom with renewed resolve from 2026 onwards. Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi on Thursday announced five major resolutions to realize this vision at a press conference held in New Delhi.

Outlining the party’s first resolution, Gogoi said the Congress would prioritize Assam’s economic development with balanced growth and a strong rural focus. He asserted that the Congress is committed to placing Assam’s health and education sectors among the top five in the country, alleging that the present BJP government under Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has failed despite the latter’s long tenure as Health and Education Minister.

He accused the government of focusing on infrastructure creation while neglecting core issues in healthcare and of maintaining a hostile attitude towards doctors, nurses and healthcare workers. A Congress government, he said, would ensure a respectful and cooperative work environment.

The second resolution focuses on decentralized economic development. Gogoi said development works would be broken into smaller packages to benefit small contractors rather than large ones. Development would be village-centric, with special emphasis on small tea growers instead of large tea companies. A new industrial policy would promote indigenous industries, with land support for local entrepreneurs.

As the third resolution, Gogoi pledged to dismantle what he described as “mafia rule” and syndicate systems in Assam. Citing the alleged destruction of environmentalist Jadav Payeng’s forest in Majuli, he claimed criminal syndicates were operating with the patronage of the state government.

The fourth resolution targets the alleged politicization of the Assam Police. Gogoi accused the BJP government of exerting political pressure on the police to favour individuals linked to the ruling party, including those allegedly involved in crimes such as land grabbing, cattle theft and drug trafficking. He said the police must function independently to ensure law and order and address crimes, including rising crimes against women.

The fifth resolution centres on youth and sports development. Gogoi said the Congress would work to overcome frustration among Assam’s youth and strengthen them mentally to counter divisive forces. He also promised modern, professional management systems to support Assam’s sportspersons, who have brought laurels to the state despite limited resources.

Also Read: People from Northeast are Indians, not Chinese: Gaurav Gogoi