APCC staged protests against implementation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee staged a demonstration at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati on Tuesday against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). Leader of the Opposition Debabrata Saikia, Assam Pradesh Mahila Congress President Meera Barthakur, and several other Congress leaders and workers took part in the protest. The protesters burned copies of the Act and engaged in sloganeering against the Act as well as the state and central governments.

The CPI (M) also protested against the CAA near Lakhi Service Station (Guwahati Club, near BATA) from noon today. CPI (M) MLA Manoranjan Takukdar protested against the act in the presence of party leaders and workers.

Students of Arya Vidyapeeth College also staged a protest against CAA implementation on Tuesday. More than 60 students of the college staged a demonstration on the college campus around 11:30 AM. The students engaged in sloganeering and voiced their concerns regarding the potentially damaging impact on Assam. They also burned copies of the Act to express their strong resentment.

