APCC to Stage Padayatra on Aug 29; Opposition Mounts to KNP ESZ Cut

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) is set to stage a strong protest against the proposed reduction of the Eco-Sensitive Zone (ESZ) of Kaziranga National Park (KNP) from the existing 10-km radius to a mere 1-km radius.

Expressing grave concern that the move poses a serious threat to the wildlife, biodiversity and fragile ecosystem of the world-renowned national park, the party has decided to organise a massive ‘Padayatra’ across all districts on August 29. The protest programme has been called at the direction of APCC president Gaurav Gogoi. All party leaders and grassroots workers have been instructed to actively participate in the march to build a strong public voice against the decision.

Also Read: Eco-sensitive zone around KNP to be reduced from 10 km to 1 km: CM Sarma