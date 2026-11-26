STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Public Works (APW) has called for re-verification of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) before the implementation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Assam, saying the state's foreigner issue must first be resolved through legal and administrative measures.

In a statement, APW president Aabhijeet Sharma said the issue was linked to Assam's identity, indigenous communities, land, language, culture, social security and political rights. He alleged that political and non-political organisations had changed their positions on the matter according to their convenience.

Sharma said questions over the NRC had persisted since its publication on August 31, 2019, when around 19 lakh people were excluded. He claimed that most of those excluded were Hindu Bangladeshis and criticised the BJP government for keeping the NRC pending for seven years.

APW said SIR was intended to correct electoral rolls by removing deceased and duplicate entries and identifying fake or ineligible voters while protecting genuine voters. However, it stressed that the exercise must remain impartial, transparent and free from political influence.