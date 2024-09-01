Are Women Safe in Guwahati?

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The recent brutal rape and murder of a young doctor in Kolkata has sent shockwaves across the nation, prompting Guwahati residents, particularly women, to voice their concerns about safety in the city. Despite assurances from authorities, the installation of sufficient CCTV cameras and effective policing remain a distant reality, leaving residents vulnerable to crime.

Women in Guwahati have shared their distressing experiences of harassment and abuse in public spaces, urging authorities to take concrete measures to ensure their safety. Shashwati Sabhapondit, a Gauhati University student, expressed her concerns, stating, “It’s tough for a woman to pass a day in the city without encountering unpleasant incidents. Eve teasing, unwanted touches on public transport, and crowded city streets have become hotspots for such incidents, leaving women feeling vulnerable and anxious.”

The lack of adequate street lighting in many parts of the city, such as areas like Hatigaon, bars near the Ganesh Mandir, the Janakpur area of Kahilipara, and many more areas, have been highlighted as a concern, as miscreants often take advantage of poorly lit lanes to commit crimes such as chain or bag snatching.

Last year, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced plans to introduce legislation making the installation of CCTV cameras compulsory for residents in their homes and apartments to aid police in crime detection. However, no such legislation has been implemented so far.

An official from Guwahati Smart City Limited (GSCL) stated that 2,000 CCTV cameras will soon be installed across 750 locations in the city, as provided by the city police, at a cost of over Rs 203 crore. However, the evaluation of bids is currently underway, and the timeline for the completion of the installation remains uncertain.

Residents were growing impatient, demanding prompt action to address their safety concerns. A college student pointed out that the pink bus services launched by the government in 2021 for senior citizens and women in the city are no longer operational, and many believe that reintroducing this service would greatly benefit women in Guwahati.

As the city grapples with rising crimes, the need for effective measures to ensure safety has become paramount.

One of the students urged the authorities to prioritize the installation of CCTV cameras, increase police patrolling, and address the lack of adequate street lighting to create a safer environment for all. Until then, the fear of harassment and crime will continue to linger, making it difficult for women to feel secure in Guwahati.

Also read: Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee Urges Modi for Tougher Laws on Rape, Citing Doctor’s Murder in Kolkata (sentinelassam.com)