AREIDA Team Completes Course at CEPT University

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A 21-member delegation from the Assam Real Estate & Infrastructure Developers' Association (AREIDA) successfully completed an advanced professional training programme at CEPT University in Ahmedabad, an institution renowned worldwide for expertise in urban planning, architecture, construction technology, project management and design.

The team, led by AREIDA president Er. P. K. Sharma and technical committee chairman Ar. Anuj Bhajanka, undertook extensive field visits to study major development models, including the Ahmedabad Redevelopment Model, GIFT City, the Sabarmati Riverfront Project, Adani Shantigram and other notable urban transformation initiatives.

During the programme, Padma Shri awardee and eminent architect-planner Dr Bimal Patel delivered a comprehensive presentation on urban transformation and real estate development. He explained how several Indian cities had overcome early unplanned expansion through scientific, structured and sustainable planning.

International urban planning expert and CEPT faculty member Dr Jignesh Mehta led a key session on Local Area Planning, Transit-Oriented Development and the statutory frameworks necessary for urban renewal, with particular reference to the future redevelopment of Guwahati.

AREIDA stated that its participation in the programme represented a significant step towards adopting global best practices for the future growth of Assam and the Northeast. Sharma appealed to the Assam Government to involve top technical expertise from across the country in the State's urban development efforts, noting that transformative results could be achieved only when industry, technical experts and government agencies worked together from the initial stages, as observed in more progressive states.

Also Read: Guwahati: AREIDA Real Estate Expo 2025 from March 7-10 at Maniram Dewan Trade Centre