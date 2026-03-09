Armed Gang Attacks Two Businessmen in Boko, One Seriously Injured

Two businessmen from Maligaon were allegedly attacked by a group of armed miscreants in Boko, leaving one of them seriously injured and hospitalised, according to reports from the area.
The victims, identified as Mukuta Deka and Pranab Mahanta, had travelled to Boko to procure bricks when the incident occurred.
Also Read: 21 detained after officials attacked during eviction drive in Azara
When the two men reached a brick kiln in the Deosor area of Boko, a group of approximately 10 to 12 individuals allegedly intercepted and attacked them. The assailants were reportedly armed with a pistol and iron rods.
Mukuta Deka managed to escape during the assault. Pranab Mahanta, however, sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital.
Mahanta has lodged an FIR at Boko Police Station in connection with the incident. Police have launched an investigation into the matter.