Arovya – Child Development and Therapy Centre Opens in Guwahati

Arovya, a multidisciplinary centre dedicated to supporting children’s learning, development, and emotional well-being, has officially opened in Guwahati. Founded by Riva Anirvaan, a mental health professional, RCI-licensed Special Educator, and UNESCO-certified Expressive Arts Therapist with over seven years of experience working with children and families across Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, and Guwahati, the centre brings evidence-based, child-centred services to the city. An alumna of Lady Shri Ram College for Women, Delhi, and the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), Mumbai, where she received the Best Student Award, Riva has returned to her hometown with a vision to improve access to quality developmental, educational, and mental health support in Guwahati.

The centre was inaugurated by Dr. Mythili Hazarika, a renowned clinical psychologist and Associate Professor of Clinical Psychology at Gauhati Medical College & Hospital, known for her contributions to the field of mental health.

Located on Rajgarh Road, Arovya offers remedial intervention, counselling, expressive arts therapy, developmental and academic assessments, and parent guidance services. The centre is committed to the early identification of developmental and learning needs, timely intervention, and holistic support for children and families.