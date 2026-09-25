ARPA demands probe into alleged fake qualifications, irregular pharmacy registrations

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Association of Registered Pharmacists Assam (ARPA) has demanded a comprehensive investigation into alleged use of questionable educational and training documents for pharmacy registration in Assam, while calling for a wider probe into an alleged network of intermediaries and persons involved in the registration process.

Taking to the media, ARPA president Dhruba Gogoi said the association had submitted documentary materials to the competent authorities seeking verification and investigation into the case involving Kamal Hasan. According to ARPA, the matter was initially brought before Dispur Police Station on September 9, 2023, over allegations concerning Hasan's educational and professional credentials. The association said the matter subsequently reached the judicial forum and cited an e-Courts record showing C.R. No. 0000768/2024, Dhruba Gogoi vs Kamal Hassan, before the Special Judicial Magistrate. The order dated February 28, 2025, recorded that the matter was sent to the police for investigation.

ARPA further referred to Dispur P.S. Case No. 225/2025, registered under Sections 318(4), 336(3) and 340(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The association said it submitted another representation to the Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, on September 9, 2026, seeking expeditious investigation and verification of the documents.

ARPA claimed that Hasan was arrested by Dispur Police on September 23, 2026 and was in police custody in connection with the investigation.

The association said its documentary concerns broadly relate to three areas-Hasan's Higher Secondary qualification, the recognition and validity of educational qualifications used for professional purposes, and his Diploma in Pharmacy and practical-training documents. ARPA said it had sought independent verification of the relevant certificates and mark statements, including documents associated with CMJ University, Meghalaya.

Gogoi said the investigation should not be confined to one individual if evidence points to a wider registration network. According to ARPA, investigators should establish the complete chain-from preparation and submission of documents to verification, approval of registration, alleged payment of money and identification of beneficiaries.

The association has also called for examination of the role of the former Registrar of the Assam Pharmacy Council (APC) and other officials, employees and office-bearers wherever evidence warrants such scrutiny. ARPA clarified that its demand for examination of officials should not be construed as a declaration of guilt against any individual.

ARPA has further demanded a comprehensive audit of pharmacy registrations processed during the relevant tenures of former Registrars. It wants particular scrutiny of registrations involving NIOS Higher Secondary Science qualifications, academic gaps of more than five years, qualifications from institutions requiring verification, and disputed or questionable educational credentials.

The association has also demanded mandatory direct verification of all internship and practical-training certificates with the concerned hospitals or institutions. Such verification, it said, should establish the candidate's attendance, training period, supervising authority, authenticity of signatures and seals, and whether the institution was authorised to provide the training.

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