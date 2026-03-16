Arunachal Woman Accuses Guwahati Man of Fraud by Allegedly Using Assam Minister's Name to Gain Trust

A case of alleged large-scale fraud has come to light in Guwahati after a woman from Arunachal Pradesh filed a complaint at Dispur Police Station, accusing a man of cheating her of a significant sum of money by allegedly using the name of an Assam minister to establish credibility.

According to the complaint, the accused — identified as Rakesh Kumar Singh — presented himself as an influential businessman. The woman said she first encountered Singh at a hotel in Khanapara, where he arrived in a luxury vehicle accompanied by a bodyguard, projecting the image of a person with considerable power and connections.

She alleged that Singh invoked the name of a minister in the Assam government to gain her trust, following which she was allegedly defrauded of a large amount of money.

Dispur Police have registered the complaint and launched an investigation into the matter.

Also Read: Fake Government Job Racket Busted in Guwahati: Youths Duped of ₹8 Lakh