Guwahati

Arunachal Woman Accuses Guwahati Man of Fraud by Allegedly Using Assam Minister's Name to Gain Trust

The complainant says Rakesh Kumar Singh presented himself as an influential businessman, arrived at a Khanapara hotel in a luxury vehicle with a bodyguard, and allegedly invoked a minister's name before cheating her of a large sum; a complaint has been filed at Dispur Police Station.
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A case of alleged large-scale fraud has come to light in Guwahati after a woman from Arunachal Pradesh filed a complaint at Dispur Police Station, accusing a man of cheating her of a significant sum of money by allegedly using the name of an Assam minister to establish credibility.

According to the complaint, the accused — identified as Rakesh Kumar Singh — presented himself as an influential businessman. The woman said she first encountered Singh at a hotel in Khanapara, where he arrived in a luxury vehicle accompanied by a bodyguard, projecting the image of a person with considerable power and connections.

She alleged that Singh invoked the name of a minister in the Assam government to gain her trust, following which she was allegedly defrauded of a large amount of money.

Dispur Police have registered the complaint and launched an investigation into the matter.

Also Read: Fake Government Job Racket Busted in Guwahati: Youths Duped of ₹8 Lakh

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