Asom Yuva Parishad Wants Schools and Cinema Halls to Sing Assam Anthem

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Asom Yuva Parishad (AYP), the youth wing of the AGP, has raised the demand for compulsory singing of the Assam Anthem in all schools and cinema halls in the state.

The AYP sent a letter to some schools and cinema halls in Guwahati requesting them to make the presentation of the state anthem regularly. The letter said that if the schools and cinema halls do not present the state anthem as per the direction of the state government, that will go against the interest of the state.

“The AGP believes in secularism. We appeal to the government not to frame a particular community as criminals; it should act tough against criminals,” the Parishad said and added, “The Assam Accord is still relevant. The government should take measures to prevent infiltration from violence-affected Bangladesh now.”

Also Read: Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission slaps heavy fine on Cinema Hall in Guwahati (sentinelassam.com)