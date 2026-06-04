ASPTA Slams Assam Education Dept as Hundreds of Primary Students Still Lack Textbooks, Mid-Day Meal Funds Withheld

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Primary Teachers’ Association (ASPTA) has expressed serious concern over the non-distribution of textbooks to hundreds of students across several districts even after two months of the academic session and the withholding of Mid-Day Meal (MDM) funds from many schools due to issues related to the Shiksha Setu app and malfunctioning tablets supplied by the Education Department.

In a statement, ASPTA president Nilakshi Gogoi and general secretary Ratul Chandra Goswami said the association’s Executive Committee meeting held on May 31 discussed the persistent shortage of textbooks in several education blocks and the stoppage of MDM funds to schools unable to record student attendance through the Shiksha Setu app.

The association alleged that despite repeated demands raised by ASPTA and a united teachers’ body, the authorities concerned have remained indifferent. The Executive Committee expressed deep concern over the situation, particularly as the first periodic assessment for lower primary schools is scheduled to begin on June 20.

According to the association, a large number of Class IV students in education blocks such as Sadiya in Tinsukia district, Bihpuria and Narayanpur in Lakhimpur district, Tengakhat in Dibrugarh district, Pragjyotishpur in Guwahati, and parts of Jorhat district have yet to receive English textbooks. Similarly, many students in Balipara and Dhekiajuli education blocks of Sonitpur district reportedly have not received Mathematics and other subject textbooks.

The association further claimed that due to fresh admissions in various classes, including pre-primary and Class I, many students across the state are still attending school without textbooks.

ASPTA also questioned the decision of Samagra Shiksha, Assam (SSA) to conduct examinations for Classes III to V from June 9 to June 12, even before all students have received their textbooks.

ASPTA demanded that all pending textbooks be supplied by June 15 and that withheld Mid-Day Meal funds be released immediately to schools affected by app-related issues. It further urged the Education Department and Samagra Shiksha to restore the earlier system of releasing Mid-Day Meal funds based on physical attendance records rather than app-based uploads.

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