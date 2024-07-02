Assam: 108 employees stage protest at Lokhra in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Members of the All Assam 108 Mrityunjay Employees’ Association staged a protest on Monday at Lokhra in Guwahati, highlighting their long-standing demands, including salary irregularities and demanding improvements in their working conditions. The protesters expressed their anger and frustration regarding the lack of fixed working hours and the lack of payment at a fixed time. They also mentioned that they will be submitting memoranda to the CEO of Services in Assam and the Director General of the National Health Mission, Assam. They also requested that the authorities concerned resolve the problems as soon as possible.

