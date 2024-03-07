Assam: 12 bodies team up to fight against CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act)

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: As many as twelve organizations in the state have teamed up and formed an anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) forum today. The forum has adopted a resolution to resort to democratic and peaceful agitation in the state against the CAA.

The forum said that the CAA will spell disaster for the future of Assam and the Assamese. The forum also decided that the constituent organizations of the forum would maintain equidistance from political parties, forums, and politicians after the anti-CAA agitation.

The constituent organizations of the forum are (i) Asomiya Yuva Mancha, (ii) Asom Jatiya Aikya Mancha, (iii) Krishak-Shramik Unnayan Samiti, (iv) Anusuchita Jati Yuva-Chatra Parishad, Asom, (v) Lachit Xena, (vi) Thalgiri, (vii) Bodo-Kachari Jatiya Parishad, (viii) Deori Justice Forum, (ix) Ekotrito Yuva Parishad, (x) Asom Naba Nirman Mancha, (xi) Bhomi Adhikar Sangram Samiti, and (xii) Moria Yuva-Chatra Santha.

