Assam: 1st Guwahati Asian Film Festival Announced

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The 1st Guwahati Asian Film Festival is set to take place from February 7 to 9, 2025, in Guwahati, marking a significant milestone in the celebration of Asian and North East Indian cinema. This film festival aims to showcase the rich diversity of cinematic talent across Asia, with a special focus on films from Northeast India.

The festival will include a competitive section specifically for films from Northeast India, offering various cash awards across different categories to recognize outstanding achievements in filmmaking from the region. In addition to the competition section, there will be a non-competition section showcasing select Asian and Indian films, which will celebrate exceptional cinematic brilliance.

Films from Northeast India regions are encouraged to participate in the competition section via Gaff.co.in. Other filmmakers can submit their entries for the Asian Films and Indian Showcase through FilmFreeway.com. Film submissions are officially open from Wednesday.

The festival is led by the former festival director of the Guwahati International Film Festival (GIFF), Monita Borgohain. The advisory board boasts distinguished members, including renowned film critic and festival advisor Srinivasa Santhanam; National Film Award-winning film critic and filmmaker Utpal Borpujari; and prominent film critic, music journalist, and editor Dalton Christopher.

While commenting on the first edition of the film festival, one member of Trending Now Media, the leading film production company that spearheads the festival, said, "This festival promises to be a landmark event, bringing together the best of Asian cinema while shining a spotlight on the unique voices from Northeast India. Let us all become part of this historic celebration of film."

