Assam: 3rd edition of Byatikram Women Conclave 2024 on August 10 in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The leading socio-cultural organization of Assam, Byatikram MASDO, is thrilled to announce the 3rd edition of the “Byatikram Women Conclave 2024” set to take place on August 10 at Hotel Vivanta, Guwahati. This prestigious event will focus on empowering women and supporting their entrepreneurial endeavours, stated a press release.

The press conference held on Monday featured prominent speakers including Byatikram MASDO president Dr. Saumen Bharatiya; Social and Cultural Representative (Global) Chinu Kishore; RJ Aliya from 92.7 Big FM; and others.

The Byatikram Women Conclave 2024 aims to offer a dynamic platform for women professionals to network, learn, and gain valuable insights into successful business practices. The day-long event will feature a series of speeches, panel discussions, and exhibitions designed to showcase the achievements and experiences of women from the north-eastern region, while also addressing and solving challenges they face.

The programme will kick off with presentations highlighting the success stories of distinguished women such as NERIM Group of Institutions director Dr. Sangeeta Tripathi; Educationist and Gyan Educational Trust president Jayashree Ghosh; Social Entrepreneur Kiran Baro; and many others.

Panel discussions will cover crucial topics including “Health and Wellness - Thriving

Throughout: Women’s Health Across the Lifespan” ,“Financial Discipline and Entrepreneurship - Fueling Women’s Entrepreneurship” ,”Women in Workforce - Empowering Women, Shaping the Future”.

The event will also be graced by notable figures such as former Lok Sabha member, actress, and classical dancer Locket Chatterjee; eminent musician Manisha Hazarika; writer Dr. Rita Chowdhury; and Madam Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Guwahati, Dr. Nobonita Haque and others.

Dr. Saumen Bharatiya expressed optimism about the event, stating, “We are witnessing remarkable success among women at both international and national levels. Through our ongoing campaign on ‘Respect Womanhood,’ we have successfully organized numerous events for women. We are confident that this conclave will further empower women across various dimensions.”

