Assam: 57th Engineers’ Day Celebrated in Guwahati City

GUWAHATI: The PHE Retired Engineers’ Forum (PREF), in collaboration with the Assam Textile Institute, celebrated the 57th Engineers’ Day on Saturday, a day ahead of schedule due to grade III examinations of the state government.

The event was to honour the father of engineering in India, Bharat Ratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya, on his birth anniversary. After felicitations and floral tributes, forum’s general secretary Er M.K. Das explained the objective of the meeting, focusing on motivational speeches and activities to ignite young minds for the welfare of society and the country.

The meeting featured inspirational talks by prominent engineers and experts, including retired Professor Minoti Barthakur, Er. Anil Borah, Er. B. Chakravarty, and Er S.R. Saikia. The keynote speech by Er. Pranjit Dutta shared in-depth knowledge on embracing AI-driven technologies for sustainable development.

The principal of ATI, Er A.K. Das, expressed satisfaction with the celebration, aiming to boost the student community. The presidential speech by Er Satya Brata Sarma stressed the importance of leveraging AI technology for engineering solutions and sustainable development.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Bandana Neog and the singing of the national song, Jatiya Sangeet, with Arati Das anchoring the function, stated a press release.

