Assam: 6,000 Yaba Tablets seized at Guwahati Railway Station

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Acting on confidential information, the Government Railway Police (GRP) seized 6,000 yaba tablets from a passenger aboard the Deoghar Weekly Express at Guwahati Railway Station today.

The operation led to the seizure of 30 packets, each containing 200 tablets. The suspect, identified as Golap Hussain, a 33-year-old resident of Beimara village in Sonamura, West Tripura, was apprehended in connection to the case. Hussain was travelling from Agartala to New Coochbehar, in West Bengal. The GRP conducted the search at Platform No. 04 of Guwahati Railway Station around 2 p.m..

Also Read: Assam: Police Seizes Yaba Tablets Worth Over Rs 2 Crore in Cachar (sentinelassam.com)