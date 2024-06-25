Assam: 67.20% of students take admission on Samarth Portal

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Directorate of Higher Education has mentioned that about 67.20% of the eligible students have already taken admissions in their colleges of choice on day 4 of the first phase of admissions using the Samarth Portal.

According to the Directorate, a total of 128317 students had been offered admission in the first round of the admission process via a fully online system on the Samarth portal. Out of them, 86239 students have already taken admission to their respective colleges for the Four Year Under Graduate Programs of choice. Out of them, 66,600 are in Arts stream, 7,280 in Commerce and 11,400 in Science stream. A total of 49,200 students out of them are female while 37,000 are male.

Last year 78,249 students were admitted into their respective courses through the portal. This year, 86,239 students have already taken admission within the first four days of the 1st phase of admissions. A total of 21,2462 applications for 598 institutions were found. Out of that, 595 colleges (including government and private colleges) have already uploaded their first lists and the remaining three are private institutions, among which two have announced that they won’t be taking new students this year. Also, Dalgoan College (private) has announced that they will undertake the admission process only after the same is over for Kharupetia College.

The Education Department has also mentioned that the merit list of students is released by the respective colleges and the department has no say over the same.

