Assam: 843 Accident Cases Reported During Durga Puja Across State

Staff reporter

Guwahati: A total of 843 Road Traffic Accidents (RTA) were reported during the Durga Puja from October 8 to October 13, across the state of Assam. This cases were served by the GVK-EMRI 108 “Mrityunjoy” services in the state. October 11 had the highest number of accidents reported (191).

Sonitpur topped the list with 66 accidents, followed closely by Kamrup (Rural) with 60 cases and Golaghat with 57 cases. Other districts with significant numbers of accidents include Kamrup (Metro) (54), Nagaon (52), Dibrugarh (46), and Tinsukia (44). The remaining districts reported accidents in smaller numbers, with South Salmara recording the lowest at two.

Other districts breakdown: Bongaigaon (38), Nalbari (34), Barpeta (33), Jorhat (33), Cachar (32), Lakhimpur (29), Udalguri (28), Goalpara (28), Dhemaji (27), Darrang (26), Morigaon (26), East Karbi Anglong (18), Dhubri (18), Baksa (14), Chirang (14), Kokrajhar (13), Karimganj (9), Charaideo (8), Hailakandi (8), Sivasagar (8), West Karbi Anglong (7), Majuli (7), Dima Hasao (4), and South Salmara (2).

A total of 120 Road Traffic Accident (RTA) cases were reported at the Guwahati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) between October 12 (8 am) and October 14 (8 am). The majority of the victims were males, with 112 cases, while females accounted for only eight. The accidents were widespread, with 61 cases reported from outside Guwahati and 59 from within the city.

The highest number of victims shows 50 individuals between 20 - 30 years group, 31 between 30 - 40 years old, 16 between 10- 20 years old, eight between 0-10 years old, and 15 above 40 years old. A total of 24 patients were admitted to the hospital due to injuries sustained in these accidents. Out of all, one patient was bought dead.

