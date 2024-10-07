Assam: A look back at Dhiru Bhuyan's iconic career

City hosts special screenings and performances

GUWAHATI: Remembering the life of renowned playwright, radio artiste, film director, and actor Dhiru Bhuyan, as we lost this great soul nearly 25 years ago, his contribution to the cultural world was commemorated with the joint effort of "D'Passion Collective" and "Udara." A play titled "Ami Aso" by Dr. Amarjyoti Choudhury, which was performed in the evening on October 4, 5, and 6, was designed and directed by Satyaki D'Com Bhuyan, the son of Dhiru Bhuyan.

It was enjoyed by a large number of conscious theatre lovers. Apart from this, the famous Assamese film "Pratham Ragini" (1987), which won the Rajat Kamal Award directed by Dhiru Bhuyan, was screened at 11 a.m. on Sunday at the behest of "D'Passion Collective" and "Udara" and with the special effort of "Heritage Jhankar." A documentary titled "Dhiru Bhuyan-let's take a look back" by Tridip Goswami, founder of Heritage Jhankar, was also screened at the event. A portrait of Dhiru Bhuyan, painted by Dr. Sanjeev Handique, was unveiled at the beginning of the event by Rita Bhuyan, wife of the late Dhiru Bhuyan.

"Pratham Ragini" was a heart-touching, life-oriented realistic film that was ahead of time. Based on Rama Das's widely popular story titled "Achal Toka," "Pratham Ragini" (1987) was made under the capable direction of Dhiru Bhuyan. Purabi Sarma, Bandana Sharma (Ravi Sarma's mother), Malabika Bora (vocalist of the famous "Paharor Bhaje Bhaje" song of the film), the family members of Dhiru Bhuyan, and many other renowned, popular artists, eminent personalities, and movie-loving audiences were present during this time.

On the occasion, eminent person Pradeep Acharya spoke in memory of Dhiru Bhuyan. Apart from this, Purabi Sarma, Malabika Bora, Bandana Sarma, Tapan Das, etc. also reminisce about Dhiru Bhuyan. The show was conducted by Nayan Prasad, stated a press release.

