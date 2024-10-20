Assam: Aadhaar application process hits roadblock in state

3-month wait leaves applicants frustrated

Staff reporter

GUWAHATI: The Aadhaar application process has become a tedious and time-consuming affair, with applicants facing delays of up to three months. Despite ease in applying, the completion of the process is taking an unreasonably long time. The Guwahati Regional Office of Aadhaar said that they receive approximately 700 to 800 applicants daily, reminiscent of the initial Aadhaar registration days. However, the document verification process, specifically address verification, is causing significant delays.

Frustrated applicants have shared their experiences, highlighting inconsistencies in the verification process. One resident while talking to The Sentinel said , “I applied two months ago, but the verification process has not begun, with the Circle Office yet to clear her documents.”

Another resident said, “My friend completed the verification process in Sivasagar within 15 days, while her own application remains pending.”

Dispur Revenue Circle officials acknowledged receiving numerous complaints, attributing delays to Kamrup Metro’s high population density. They assured efforts are being made to address lapses and serve the public efficiently.

The situation raises concerns about the fairness and feasibility of the current system. With Aadhaar being an essential document, the three-month waiting period is impractical for emergency situations. The responsibility for these delays remains unclear, leaving applicants wondering who is accountable. Urgent attention is required to streamline the Aadhaar application process, ensuring timely verification and efficient service delivery to meet the growing demands of the public.

The issue has sparked widespread frustration, with many questioning the system’s effectiveness. As one resident aptly puts it, “Aadhaar is an emergency document, but its process takes months; how is this fair and possible for the general public?” The authorities must address these concerns and work towards providing a more efficient and user-friendly experience for Aadhaar applicants.

