Assam: AAPP appeals for issue of digital ID cards to pharmacists

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a collaborative effort with the state government and Srimanta Sankardeva Health Science University, a crucial General Meeting was convened today to deliberate on issues affecting pharmacists, organized by the Association of Advance Pharmacy Practitioners (AAPP).

A significant point of discussion during the meeting was the commencement of the Exit Exam. The AAPP clarified its stance, emphasizing that it is not opposed to the Exit Exam but is advocating for the resolution of concerns raised by pharmacists who applied for registration till December 2023. The association has planned to address these issues with the Health Department Commissioner.

Furthermore, the AAPP urged the government for the establishment of an enquiry committee to investigate instances where individuals obtained licenses through unconventional methods, highlighting the need for transparency and accountability in the licensing process.

The AAPP asserted that individuals registered under the Assam Pharmacy Council should be issued digital ID cards. This measure aims to streamline and modernize the credential verification process for pharmacists.

