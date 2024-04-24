Assam: Actor George Baker conferred with Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Award

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Beltola Bohagi Utsav Samiti organised the 45th Bohagi Utsav on April 19, 20, and 21 at the Beltola School grounds with a colourful three-day programme.

Alongside the Bihu celebrations, the Beltola Bohagi Utsav Samiti presents awards to the stalwarts of the literary and cultural world since 2012 in honour of Bharat Ratna Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika. This year, renowned actor George Baker, a prominent figure in the Assamese film industry, was conferred with the award. Renowned singer Samar Hazarika presented the award to Mr. Baker on the night of April 21. The award includes a cash prize of Rs 2,00,000, a citation, a souvenir, a pat gamosa, a cheleng sador, a rhino memento, a phulam japi, and a bust of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, among other items.

Upon receiving the award, noted actor George Baker expressed his gratitude to the committee and acknowledged the contributions of individuals like Nirodh Chowdhury, Abdul Majid, and Bhupen Hazarika. He fondly recalled an instance when Bhupen Hazarika invited him on stage and introduced him as his son.

On this occasion, eminent social worker and renowned physician Dr. Sushil Kumar Jain, who was selected for the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Award for the year 2021, received the award this year. He graciously accepted the award and expressed his thanks to the committee, pledging to continue his social service in the future. Singer Rupam Bhuyan was presented with the Manmath Baishya Memorial Award on April 19.

The Patmadoi title for 2024 was awarded to Nirjuma Kakati of Nagaon, who received a cash prize of Rs 2,00,000 along with a citation and a memento. Similarly, the award for the best Bihu Husori team was won by the Rangman Anajori Bihu Husori team, which received a cash prize of Rs 1,00,001. The second prize was awarded to the Ranghar Bihu Hunchri Team, who received a cash prize of Rs 51,001.

