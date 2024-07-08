Assam: Actor Jatin Bora aids flood victims in Sonapur

A CORRESPONDENT

DIMORIA: In a heartfelt gesture of solidarity, popular actor Jatin Bora visited the flood-stricken region of Pub-Maloibari in the Sonapur Revenue Circle this morning. The area has been severely impacted by the recent floods of the Kolong River, which have left many families in distress. Jatin Bora personally distributed packages of essential food supplies to nearly 200 families who have been affected by the floodwaters.

During his visit, Bora took the time to interact with the affected residents, listening to their concerns and offering words of encouragement. He expressed his deep satisfaction at being able to directly support the community during such a critical time. “This year’s floods are more severe than in the past. It’s important for all of us to express our solidarity and support for every individual facing the consequences of this disaster,” he added. The actor’s initiative has been widely appreciated, as it not only provided immediate relief but also brought attention to the ongoing plight of the flood victims.

