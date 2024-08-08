Assam Administrative Staff College signs MoU with CEGIS in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The Assam Administrative Staff College (AASC), Guwahati and the Centre for Effective Governance of Indian States (CEGIS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for advisory support and services to facilitate introduction, scale up, and institutionalization of competency based capacity building approach based on the Mission Karmayogi framework.

The director of AASC, Guwahati, Riju Gogoi, and the chief executive officer of CEGIS, Dr. Vijay Pingale, signed the MoU on behalf of their respective institutes in the presence of the chief saecretary, Government of Assam, Dr. Ravi Kota, and the commissioner and secretary of Administrative Reforms, Training, Pension and Public Grievances (ARTPPG) Department, Government of Assam, Shantanu P. Gotmare, and other officials of AASC and CEGIS.

According to the MoU, CEGIS will support and advise AASC to initiate and institutionalize the competency-based capacity building following the principles of Mission Karmayogi as agreed in the Karmayogi Assam Project, supported by the Asian Development Bank and institutionalize competency based capacity building by leveraging the capacity building unit (CBU) approach, stated a press release.

