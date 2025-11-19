Assam: AGP observes Zubeen’s birthday with statewide National Pride Day celebrations

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: For the first time, Assam marked the birth anniversary of its beloved music icon Zubeen Garg in his absence, turning grief into a collective tribute that resonated across the state. Two months after losing the singer, who had become an emotional heartbeat for millions, people from all walks of life honoured his legacy with deep affection and unity.

The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) observed the day as National Pride Day, organizing a wide range of commemorative events throughout Assam. A mega blood donation camp was also held under the aegis of Dispur, Dimoria, New Guwahati, Central Guwahati and Jalukbari legislative assembly committees at the AGP headquarters in Ambari, Guwahati. Party president Atul Bora inaugurated the camp, which saw participation from international lawn bowl players Putul Sonowal and Biman Nath, as well as young entrepreneur Manzar Alam, who encouraged donors. AGP general secretary Dr Tapan Das and Asom Yuba Parishad (AYP) president Hrishikesh Sharma joined more than a hundred young donors and students in contributing blood.

Later, the central event of National Pride Day took place at Lakhidhar Bora Field near Dighalipukhuri, where a large crowd gathered to honour the ‘Prince of Music’. Veteran actor and director Nilu Chakraborty inaugurated the tribute ceremony, attended by senior AGP leaders. Renowned doctor and music director Dr Hitesh Baruah spoke as a special guest, reflecting on Zubeen Garg’s profound contribution to Assamese identity. Artiste J. P. Das performed musical pieces dedicated to the beloved singer.

The programme also featured felicitation of “Kitapor Bondhu” Monalisa Saikia, Jonmoni Das, Shiv Prasad Bhattacharya, Bipul Sharma and Anindita Kalita, along with “Prokritir Bondhu” Malay Baruah, Mumina Akhtar, Bhola K., Pramod Kalita, Dhruvjyoti Saikia and Chandan Dek. Thousands of AGP members sang Zubeen’s timeless compositions, while young artistes Nibir Deb Sharma and Darshan Saikia offered instrumental tributes on flute and other instruments.

In the singer’s memory, nahor saplings were planted at numerous locations across Guwahati, with AGP members beginning the plantation drive early in the morning.

