Assam: AI tool Raksha emerges as key hope as crimes against children surge

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam recorded a sharp rise in crimes against children in 2023, with cases more than doubling to 10,174, according to data released by the National Crime Records Bureau, highlighting serious concerns over child safety in the State.

Against this backdrop, an AI-powered child protection tool named Raksha was launched nationwide by Just Rights for Children at the ‘Prosperity Futures: Child Safety Tech Summit’, a pre-summit event of the AI Impact Summit 2026. The platform was designed to help prevent child trafficking, child marriage and online sexual abuse by using artificial intelligence to map crime patterns, identify vulnerable families and track organized networks in real time.

Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Jitin Prasada said technology must be judged by its ability to protect the most vulnerable and noted that Raksha strengthened the child protection system while promoting a safer digital environment.

The summit was organized in partnership with India Child Protection and in affiliation with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. Experts said tools like Raksha could significantly improve early intervention and enforcement by converting large datasets into actionable intelligence.

With Assam witnessing a steep and alarming rise in crimes against children, stakeholders said the adoption of AI-driven solutions could play a crucial role in strengthening prevention, protection and justice mechanisms across the State.

