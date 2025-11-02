Assam: AIIMS Guwahati Hosts Conclave on TB Elimination

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Guwahati successfully organized a two-day National Conclave and Policy Dialogue on Tuberculosis on October 30–31, 2025, focusing on the theme “Upgrading and Upscaling Universal Drug Susceptibility Testing (UDST) for Tuberculosis and Transitioning from Phenotypic Testing to Genomic Testing: TB Mortality Reduction and Disease Elimination for Viksit Bharat 2047.”

The conclave brought together leading clinicians, molecular biologists, microbiologists, policymakers, and TB survivors from across the country, united by a shared commitment to accelerating India’s fight against tuberculosis through innovation, research, and evidence-based health policies.

The inaugural session was graced by Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, who attended as the Chief Guest. Emphasizing the social dimensions of the disease, she said, “Tuberculosis is not just a medical challenge but a social one. To truly achieve a TB-free India, we must unite with compassion, eliminate stigma, and embrace cutting-edge technologies such as genomic testing for early diagnosis and effective management.”

The valedictory session was presided over by Ashok Singhal, Health Minister of Assam, who reiterated the government’s determination to make Assam a leader in TB elimination.

Also Read: Tezpur University researchers develop low-cost device for TB detection