Assam: AJYCP holds protest march demanding protection of indigenous land rights

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) on Monday organized large-scale protest marches across several districts of Assam, demanding protection of land and political rights of indigenous people, including the Karbi tribal community of Karbi Anglong district.

The protest programmes were held at district headquarters in Tinsukia, Lakhimpur, Nagaon and Nalbari. In a press statement issued after the protests, AJYCP president Palash Changmai and general secretary Bijon Bayan alleged that indigenous tribal communities in Karbi Anglong are facing serious threats to their existence due to large-scale encroachment of land by outsiders. The student body claimed that non-indigenous people, particularly Hindi- and Bengali-speaking settlers, have been purchasing and occupying land in Karbi Anglong by allegedly deceiving indigenous Karbi people. It alleged that land in Protected Grazing Reserve (PGR) and Village Grazing Reserve (VGR) areas has also been encroached upon, severely endangering the demographic and political rights of indigenous tribes.

AJYCP leaders pointed out that under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution, non-tribals are not permitted to purchase or occupy land in Sixth Schedule areas. However, they alleged that these constitutional provisions have been violated for decades in Karbi Anglong, allowing lakhs of outsiders to settle permanently, acquire land and even secure political rights.

The organization further accused successive state governments of facilitating such settlement in tribal belts and blocks, leading to a deep crisis for indigenous communities. It also criticized the present Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government, alleging selective eviction drives across Assam. According to AJYCP, while evictions have been carried out in other parts of the state, similar action has been avoided in Karbi Anglong due to what it termed as “vote-bank considerations”.

“The Karbi people have no land outside Karbi Anglong. It is their only homeland. In contrast, those encroaching upon Karbi land have their own states and regions. If Karbis are dispossessed from their land, they will become homeless,” the leaders said.

AJYCP demanded immediate eviction of all outsiders from Karbi Anglong and strict protection of indigenous land rights. The organization also criticized the state government for allocating land in Sixth Schedule areas, tribal belts, blocks and forest land to corporate and capitalist groups, calling it an attack on the interests of indigenous people.

Stating that the crisis is not limited to Karbi Anglong alone, AJYCP said indigenous people across Assam are facing threats to their land and political rights due to unchecked encroachment and settlement by outsiders.

As part of the protest, memorandums were submitted to the Chief Minister through the respective district commissioners, demanding immediate enactment of a new and stringent land law to restrict land purchase by non-indigenous people and ensure effective implementation of the Sixth Schedule.

Also Read: Assam: AJYCP demands eviction of all non-indigenous settlers from KA