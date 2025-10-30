Assam: AJYCP moves President, PM demanding halt to mega dams

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuba Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the President and Prime Minister of India, demanding an immediate halt to all large-scale river dam projects in Assam, including the 2000-MW Lower Subansiri Hydroelectric Project at Gerukamukh.

A statement issued by AJYCP president Palash Changmai stated that until the safety of the people, biodiversity, and ecological balance downstream of the Subansiri River is guaranteed, the construction of the mega dam at Gerukamukh must be stopped. They emphasized that the AJYCP, along with the people of Assam and several other organizations, has been opposing the project from the beginning.

Changmai alleged that despite repeated demands and democratic protests, the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) continues to ignore the concerns of the people of Assam. On June 28, 2025, AJYCP staged a protest at Gerukamukh by blocking the main gate of the NHPC project. During discussions with district authorities, the NHPC had promised to hold a meeting within 15 days between its Executive Director and AJYCP leaders to discuss safety measures for downstream residents. Based on this assurance, the AJYCP had temporarily suspended its agitation.

However, despite repeated reminders, including a letter sent on August 23, 2025, NHPC has not taken any steps to fulfill its commitment. Instead, Changmai alleged, NHPC secretly carried out trial power generation amid the state's mourning over the untimely death of artiste Zubeen Garg - a move the organization described as "deceptive and highly unfortunate."

Changmai reiterated that it is not against the country's industrial progress or power generation but strongly opposes mega dams that threaten Assam's riverine civilization, ecology, agriculture, and human lives. The organization advocates for alternative, environment-friendly power generation methods instead of large dams.

Citing the recent disaster caused by the release of water from the 405 MW Ranganadi Dam, Changmai warned that the impact of the 2000-MW Subansiri Dam, five times larger, could be catastrophic. The organization pointed out that several NHPC-constructed dams in states like Uttarakhand have already collapsed, causing devastating floods, proving the company's poor track record in dam construction.

Changmai also criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging hypocrisy for opposing mega dams before coming to power but reversing its stance after forming governments at the Centre and in Assam. The central government, Changmai said, is now planning to build around 64 dam projects across the Northeast, including the Dibang Dam, which will severely impact Assam's ecology and population.

Changmai also noted that the central government had earlier formed a committee of experts to study the safety and environmental implications of large dams. However, the government has since ignored the committee's recommendations and proceeded with construction.

