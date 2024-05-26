Assam: All Assam Students’ Union takes a slew of decisions, protests

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) decided to stage protests on May 28 against irregularities in the supply of textbooks to the students, on May 30 against the hike in power tariffs and erratic power supply, and on June 3 against price rises. The AASU held its executive meeting at Gauhati University today and took a slew of decisions. The students’ body will stage a protest in all district headquarters on May 28 and submit memoranda to the Education Minister through the district commissioners demanding the immediate supply of free textbooks to the students.

On May 30, the students’ bodies will burn the effigy of APDCL in protest against the erratic power supply and hike in power tariffs. On June 1, the students’ body will felicitate meritorious students.

On June 3, the AASU will burn the effigy of the Food and Civil Supplies Minister in protest against the hike in prices of all essential commodities, cooking gas, fuel, and life-saving medicines.

On June 10, the students’ body will observe the students’ integration day (Songhoti Divas) under the aegis of the Morigaon District Students’ Union. On June 20, under the aegis of the Nalbari District Students’ Union, it will observe the Rabha Divas centrally at Nalbari.

