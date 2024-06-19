Assam: All Chutiya Jati Sanmillan presents demand list

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The All Chutiya Jati Sanmillan, Assam, addressed a press meet in Guwahati on Tuesday, highlighting the demands of the community. President Bibul Hazarika and General Secretary Nripen Saikia put forward the following demands during the press meeting:.

The organisation demanded that they be granted Scheduled Tribe status as per government norms and that financial packages be granted to the community, along with the setting up of an autonomous council until the protected status is granted. It was also mentioned that there has been no political representation of the community, so arrangements should be made to highlight their problems on the national level so that they can get justice on the political front. As such, they demanded that a person from the community be nominated for the Rajya Sabha.

They also mentioned that the government had earlier announced reservations for the Chutiya community on par with the other communities of the state, but the same has not been implemented yet, which they demanded be granted immediately. It was also demanded that action be taken towards the construction of the proposed Ratnadwaj Pal Kalakshetra near the highway at Jorhat or Golaghat. Another demand was to find, consolidate, and preserve the age-old relics of the community distributed across Northeast India.

They also reiterated the demand of the organisation regarding the release of a one-time budget of Rs 1000 crore towards the overall development of the community, along with the setting up of a Birpal Sports Complex in the name of Chutiya King Birpal.

