Assam Amends Secondary School Service Rules, Opens Promotion Path for Grade-IV Staff to Junior Assistants

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam Government has amended the Assam Secondary Education (Provincialised Schools) Service Rules, 2018, introducing a promotion avenue for Grade-IV employees to become Junior Assistants in provincialised secondary schools.

The amendment, notified by the School Education Department, states that 5% of the total Junior Assistant posts in each district will now be filled through promotion based on seniority-cum-merit. The remaining 95% of posts will continue to be filled through direct recruitment through a competitive examination.

Under the new rules, only regular Grade-IV employees of provincialised secondary schools who have completed at least five years of continuous service and possess the prescribed educational qualifications for the post of Junior Assistant will be eligible for promotion.

The notification also lays down a detailed promotion procedure. A separate 5% roster register will be maintained for promotional posts, and the appointing authority will assess vacancies annually. Eligible candidates’ seniority, service records, reservation status and other relevant documents will be scrutinised before being placed before the District Promotion Committee (DPC).

The DPC will verify the records and prepare a select list equal to the number of available vacancies. Based on the committee’s recommendations, the concerned Inspector of Schools will issue promotion orders. The validity of the select list will be limited to one year.

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