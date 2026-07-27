Assam announces 2026 Prof. Tabu Ram Taid Memorial Literary Awardees, honouring contributions to literature and Mising language

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu on Sunday announced the recipients of the Professor Tabu Ram Taid Memorial Literary Awards 2026, recognising distinguished contributions to literature and language.

Sharing the announcement on X, Pegu congratulated the awardees and said the honours would be presented during the memorial programme for late Prof. Tabu Ram Taid on August 1 at Cotton University, organised by the Tabu Ram Taid Memorial Trust.

The Professor Tabu Ram Taid Literary Award 2026 has been conferred on Kynpham Sing Nongkynrih, noted Khasi and English author, poet, novelist and professor at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), Shillong, for his work Funeral Nights.

The Upanyas Samrat Rajanikanta Bordoloi Samannay Literary Award 2026 has been awarded to Sahitya Akademi Award-winning author Anuradha Sharma Pujari for her novel Mereng.

The Professor Tabu Ram Taid Mising Literary Award 2026 will be presented to Migang Kalinath Panging in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the Mising language and literature.

The Professor Tabu Ram Taid Mising Translation Literary Award 2026 has been conferred on Migang Indreswar Pegu for translating Rabindranath Tagore’s Gitanjali into the Mising language.

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