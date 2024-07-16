Assam: Annual cultural programme of music academy held at Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati

GUWAHATI: A packed audience was regaled by a stimulating cultural show at the Sri Sri Madhavadeva International Auditorium of Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra, Guwahati recently.

Like the previous years, the students of the Murchana Music Academy, located in the Pub Sarania locality of Guwahati, captivated audiences with their instrumental and vocal performances of Assamese, Hindi and western music. Since 2000, the music education centre has been scientifically providing training to a number of students from Assam in various instruments such as guitar, piano, electronic keyboard, violin, tabla and vocal music, covering a wide range of genres and styles. In addition to in-person classes, the academy has also been providing virtual lessons to students from different parts of the country. Affiliated to ‘Musicea Arts and Culture Council’, the music institute caters to the widest range of courses in Indian and western music taught by its dedicated teacher and principal Hiranya Kalita and his better-half Barnali Kalita.

Over the years, this music couple has helped to create an environment that not only motivates but also inspires students to discover and cultivate their own interests and self-expression. And in addition to playing a major role in their artistic development, they have provided their students with regular opportunities to perform on the stage. As on the previous occasions, their influence is evident on the various techniques adopted by the students in this most recent live performance.

On the occasion, the specially invited guest Santwana Banerjee and the principal of the music education centre Hiranya Kalita along with Barnali Kalita, Jonali Das and Parag Deka lit the traditional lamp and paid floral tributes to the portraits of the renowned artistes of Assam – Nanda Banerjee and Bhupen Uzir, whose passing marked the end of an era, leaving a void in the world of Assamese music. It was an evening that showcased a number of budding artistes weaving magic with their skilful interpretations of various songs on guitar, keyboard, piano, tabla and violin in addition to vocal music.

The cultural programme began with a chorus performance of the song – ‘Luka-Bhaku Khelo Nai Amoni’ by a group of students with lyrics, tunes and music by Hiranya Kalita. The Music Academy aptly conferred the title of ‘Sangeetacharya’ on the prominent musical artiste of Assam, late Nanda Banerjee, handing over a citation to a senior member of his family.

It was followed by students showcasing their skills on keyboard and piano, including Chonee Kalita performing ‘Jeeta Tha Jiske Liye’, Kritartha Baruah playing the ever popular ‘Pehla Nasha’, Ayan Kalita rendering ‘Tum Ko Dekha to Yeh Khayal Aaya’, Shems Hazarika executing ‘Faded’ and Jarnav Chakravarty rendering the iconic ‘Jeena Yahan Marna Yahan’. A group of violinists, including Ananyasree Barua, Sumansree Das, Pragyashree Nath, Stalina Kakati, Shreyoshi Roy, Pompi Jayantom Baruah, Alisha Gogoi, Hemlata Awari among others, under the direction of Barnali Kalita, kept the audience enthralled with their immaculate renditions of Jyotiprasad Agarwala’s timeless classic ‘Gose Gose Pati Dile’, ‘Tenting Tonight’ – a popular song during the American Civil War, and an Indian classical tune in raag Deshkar.

The evening got going with a collective dance performance, supervised by dance instructor Mina Paul, on the soothing ‘Saraswati Vandana’ that showcased the talents of Jisha Agarwala, Navya Bawri, Shreya Sharma, Shumi Mandal, Palakshi Nath, Priyanshi Sharma, Stalina Kakati and Shreyoshi Roy. Soon after, a group performance followed, on evergreen songs like ‘Seuji Seuji Seuji O’, ‘Bilote Halise Dhuniya Podumi’, ‘Aap Jaisa Koi Meri Zindagi’, ‘Yeh Sham Mastani’, ‘Godhuli Ahil Tora Jilikil’, among others, that kept the audiences on their feet.

Dheemanta Kumar Baruah, a meritorious student, who achieved the best result in the 2023 Acoustic guitar exam, was presented with a cheque of Rs. 11,111.00, a shawl, a citation and a phulam gamocha, and was awarded the current year’s music scholarship by the Music Academy. With the aim of inspiring them, certificates and mementos were also distributed among the students, who have done well in various subjects of music in 2023, stated a press release.

