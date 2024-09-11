Assam: Another arrest in Indrani Tahbildar's suicide case

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a recent development in the Indrani Tahbildar suicide case, the Chandmari police arrested Kuldeep Das from Ghagrapar, Nalbari district, on Monday.

The tragic suicide of BJP leader Indrani Tahbildar occurred in August 2023 at her residence in Bamunimaidan, Guwahati.

An objectionable image of Indrani Tahbildar went viral on social media, sparking widespread controversies, for which police suspected she was mentally disturbed and took the extreme step. Previously, four individuals-Anurag Chaliha, Diban Deka, Rekhanta Das, and Aseem Chakraborty-were arrested in relation to Indrani's suicide.

Meanwhile, in October 2023, Chandmari Police filed a chargesheet as the investigation into the tragic death of Indrani Tahbildar unfolded. Further developments in the cash-for-job scam emerged, shedding more light on the circumstances surrounding Indrani's suicide.

