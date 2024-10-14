Assam: Another Trading Scam Accused Arrested by Guwahati Police

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Guwahati Police arrested another accused, Rishiraj Gogoi, from Margherita in the online trading scam that has been handed over to the CBI. The Guwahati police are carrying out an investigation into the case parallel to the CBI. Rishiraj Gogoi was involved in the ‘G Million Trade Bull’. The police arrested Rishiraj Gogoi based on the confessional statement of an arrested accused, Joy Modok’. ‘G Million Trade Bull’ collected crores of rupees from the public.

