Assam: APCC hails Supreme Court verdict on Section 6A

Will abolish CAA after coming to power: Bhupen Borah

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Stating the Supreme Court’s verdict validating Section 6A of the Foreigners (Amendment) Act, 1985, as a historic verdict, APCC (Assam Pradesh Congress Committee) president Bhupen Borah said that the apex court expressed its confidence in the Assam Accord for the second time.

The Congress continues to respect the Assam Accord signed on August 15, 1985. “Since former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was the signatory from the central government, we continue to claim ourselves as one of the signatories of the tripartite accord. Not only the Congress, BJP leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee and various parties and organizations of Assam termed the Assam Accord as a historic document,” he said.

Borah said, “However, with time passed by, a few individuals and organizations, especially Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, made an attempt with political motive to disrespect the Assam Accord with a view to creating unrest in the state. The CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) is one of the glaring examples of that. The CAA killed the soul of the Assam Accord. The Congress never accepted the CAA, with which the APPC had to take a different stance with the AICC (All India Congress Committee). We had to pacify AICC leader Rahul Gandhi on the CAA, and that prompted him to declare at a public rally at Khanapara in Guwahati that the Congress would oppose the CAA. We still stand on Rahul Gandhi’s commitment to the people of Assam on CAA. We will abolish the CAA as a mark of respect to the soul of the Assam Accord as and when we come to power.”

