Assam: APCC launches statewide protest with slogan ‘Deshotkoi Mami Dangor Nohoy’

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Sunday launched a statewide protest programme raising the slogan “Deshotkoi Mami Dangor Nohoy”, alleging that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his family had acquired nearly 12,000 bighas of land by misusing political power.

The Congress organised protest demonstrations at the headquarters of every district across the state, demanding a thorough and impartial investigation into the alleged land-grabbing by Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and his family. The protests were held in districts including Biswanath, Charaideo, Dibrugarh, Lakhimpur, Darrang, Sonitpur, Nagaon, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Tinsukia, Tamulpur, Goalpara, Nalbari, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Udalguri and Dhubri, among others, a press release stated.

